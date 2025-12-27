Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Invesco news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523.52. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

