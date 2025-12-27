Head-To-Head Survey: Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) vs. Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Group and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $16.32 million 4.94 $12.89 million N/A N/A Antelope Enterprise Holdings L $98.77 million 0.01 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Great Elm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antelope Enterprise Holdings L.

This table compares Great Elm Group and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group 13.94% -13.12% -6.71% Antelope Enterprise Holdings L N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Great Elm Group and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Antelope Enterprise Holdings L 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats Antelope Enterprise Holdings L on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.