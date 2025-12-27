Analyzing 111 (NASDAQ:YI) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veeva Systems and 111″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.75 billion 13.43 $714.14 million $5.14 43.65 111 $1.97 billion 0.01 -$1.42 million ($0.84) -3.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than 111. 111 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Veeva Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of 111 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veeva Systems and 111, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 2 6 18 0 2.62 111 1 0 0 0 1.00

Veeva Systems currently has a consensus price target of $307.42, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than 111.

Volatility & Risk

Veeva Systems has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 27.93% 13.68% 11.27% 111 -0.52% N/A -2.70%

Summary

Veeva Systems beats 111 on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About 111

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

