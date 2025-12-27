BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.8571.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $56,557.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.76. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 972.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BILL by 85.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of BILL by 73.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of BILL by 283.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. BILL has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -204.64, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The firm had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

