Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,793,296 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 1,443,527 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,943.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 949 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,943.4 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Sabadell is a Spain-based banking group founded in 1881 and headquartered in Alicante. It ranks among the country’s largest banks by assets, serving a diverse client base that includes retail customers, small and medium?sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporate clients. Over its history, the group has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to build a comprehensive financial services platform.

The bank’s core business lines encompass retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, private banking, asset management and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.