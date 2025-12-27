CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) fell 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.20. 365,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 159,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.66 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

