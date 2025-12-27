BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,779 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 5,047 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,119 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,119 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS: BHKLY) is a Hong Kong-based banking group that operates as the Hong Kong subsidiary of Bank of China. The group is a licensed bank and one of the territory’s note-issuing banks, participating in the issuance of Hong Kong dollar banknotes. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, positioning itself as a major participant in Hong Kong’s financial services sector.

BOC Hong Kong’s businesses include retail banking services such as deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards, together with wealth management and private banking solutions.

