BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 97,151 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the November 30th total of 51,560 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. BB Seguridade Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 87.16% and a return on equity of 79.01%. The business had revenue of $499.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.25 million. Research analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participacoes will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BB Seguridade Participacoes

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

