Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June $NJUN

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) by 1,317.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,935 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 3.47% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJUN. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of BATS NJUN opened at $31.58 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (NJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

