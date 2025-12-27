Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes $510,000 Position in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAMI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAMI opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.32. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.