Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 38,292 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 154.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,292,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,931,000 after buying an additional 431,789 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 450,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 247,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 346,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 335,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 15.2%

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $45.58 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer. NULV was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.