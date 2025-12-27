Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,370 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

