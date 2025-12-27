Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $111.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 118.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIMO opened at $90.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

