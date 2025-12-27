Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.1667.

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $817.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $537.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 1.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 238.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings’ personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell’s portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men’s and women’s grooming categories.

