SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $25.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.6875.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $273,286.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 693.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

