Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 59.1% in December

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,748 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the November 30th total of 26,279 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptorum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of APM stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Aptorum Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: APM) is a global biopharmaceutical company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its Nasdaq listing in 2018, the company has focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and diagnostic products. Aptorum’s research efforts are aimed at addressing unmet medical needs across oncology, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases and neurological conditions.

The company’s diversified pipeline includes both small-molecule and biologic drug candidates, as well as companion diagnostic tools.

