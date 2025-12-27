Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.2999 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 18288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telecom Italia to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., commonly known by its brand TIM, is Italy’s leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company offers a comprehensive range of fixed?line and mobile voice services, high?speed broadband access, and digital television solutions to residential, corporate and wholesale clients. Telecom Italia designs, builds and manages network infrastructure, including fiber?optic and wireless systems, to deliver reliable connectivity across urban and rural markets in Italy.

Beyond traditional telephony, Telecom Italia has expanded into information and communications technology (ICT) services, providing cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and data analytics solutions.

