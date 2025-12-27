TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 150001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TATT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark started coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $571.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.89.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.27 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 470.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

