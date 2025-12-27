Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.1667.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Exagen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Exagen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.80. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Exagen had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 113.48%. The company had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Research analysts predict that Exagen will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Aballi sold 31,787 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $375,722.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 714,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,527.14. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth approximately $5,017,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $7,420,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,716,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 551,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 241,127 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the detection and management of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in the United States, the company develops, manufactures and markets laboratory tests designed to help clinicians address diagnostic challenges associated with complex connective tissue disorders.

The company’s flagship product portfolio, marketed under the Avise® brand, includes multi-analyte assays such as the Avise® Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) panel, Avise® Lupus panel and Avise® Sjögren’s panel.

