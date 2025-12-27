Head to Head Analysis: Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DPM Metals and Augusta Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPM Metals $606.99 million 11.76 $235.88 million $1.74 18.48 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.09) -13.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DPM Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DPM Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of DPM Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DPM Metals and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPM Metals 39.03% 22.84% 19.66% Augusta Gold N/A -34.03% -12.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DPM Metals and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DPM Metals 0 1 3 4 3.38 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

DPM Metals beats Augusta Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DPM Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

