Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.6250.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Get Life360 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIF

Insider Activity at Life360

Institutional Trading of Life360

In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $541,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,644.80. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $118,070.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 613,022 shares of company stock worth $47,501,677. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,271,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,369,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Life360 by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 459,463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at $44,632,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 86.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,801,000 after purchasing an additional 352,110 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 195.21 and a beta of 3.60. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%.The business had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.