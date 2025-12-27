Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rocket Lab has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,863,087.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,797.40. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $444,112.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 450,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,356.80. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,729,485 shares of company stock worth $151,832,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 4,904.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,668 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 601,497 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 375,831 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Rocket Lab by 10,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,831 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 162,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

