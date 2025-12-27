Brokerages Set Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Target Price at $12.17

Shares of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DERM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Journey Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Journey Medical has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Journey Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Journey Medical by 18.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Journey Medical during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Journey Medical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Corp, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, is a commercial dermatology company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription dermatology products in the United States. Since its incorporation in 2019, the company has built a portfolio of both branded and generic topical therapies designed to address a range of skin conditions, including acne, atopic dermatitis, fungal infections and inflammatory lesions.

The company’s product lineup features antibiotic/anti-inflammatory combinations and corticosteroid-based formulations delivered through proprietary gel, cream and foam vehicles.

