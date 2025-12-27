Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Select Medical from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on Select Medical in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. CX Institutional raised its stake in Select Medical by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 95,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 143.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 65,946 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 613,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEM stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.