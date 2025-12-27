Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.3333.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $90.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Everus Construction Group has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $103.08.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.