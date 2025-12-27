Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.3333.
Several research firms have issued reports on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.
Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $90.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Everus Construction Group has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $103.08.
Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.
