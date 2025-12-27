AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,588 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the November 30th total of 6,959 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AKTAF) is a Calgary-based provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing in land-based operations. The company maintains a fleet of modular, high-specification rigs designed to meet a range of well depths and geological conditions, including conventional, horizontal and directional drilling programs.

Akita’s comprehensive service offering encompasses well planning support, rig mobilization, site preparation and on-site crew management.

