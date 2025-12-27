Analysts Set Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Precigen stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Precigen had a positive return on equity of 1,066.10% and a negative net margin of 3,912.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 106,837 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $361,109.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 346,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,716.60. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 1,900,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $7,942,150.48. Following the sale, the director owned 341,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,170.02. The trade was a 84.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,850,356 shares of company stock worth $27,009,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter worth about $66,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 269,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 138,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen’s approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen’s technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

