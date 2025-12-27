Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

GHM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Noble Financial cut Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Get Graham alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GHM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Graham Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Graham by 15.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Graham by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $71.20 on Monday. Graham has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a market cap of $782.52 million, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Graham had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.