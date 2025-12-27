Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
GHM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Noble Financial cut Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.
Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $71.20 on Monday. Graham has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a market cap of $782.52 million, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.92.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Graham had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.
The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.
