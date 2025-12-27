Short Interest in Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Increases By 420.1%

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,445 shares, a growth of 420.1% from the November 30th total of 1,047 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DHSB opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.
