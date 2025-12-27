Short Interest in Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Increases By 420.1%

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,445 shares, a growth of 420.1% from the November 30th total of 1,047 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DHSB opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

About Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF

The Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (DHSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US equities of any market capitalization. It aims to mitigate downside risk and provide upside potential through options and options spread DHSB was launched on Feb 14, 2025 and is issued by Day Hagan.

