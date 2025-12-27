Analysts Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Price Target at $47.27

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.2727.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kinetik from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Kinetik Stock Performance

KNTK stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $276,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,687,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,486,934.87. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

