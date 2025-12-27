MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 407.8% in December

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,123 shares, a growth of 407.8% from the November 30th total of 615 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,967 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,967 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of MTU Aero Engines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 0.7%

MTUAY stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.11. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company’s activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

