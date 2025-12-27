Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $233.17

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.1739.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. New Street Research set a $257.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 43.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8,287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 246,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 243,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $216.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.27. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

