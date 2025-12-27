Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Receives $38.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.4375.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Centene from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Centene Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Centene by 62.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Centene by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 552,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after buying an additional 363,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. Centene has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $66.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.