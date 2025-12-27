Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) PT at $49.95

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.9524.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 139,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $7,516,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 459,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 731,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

