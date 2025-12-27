Comparing Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) & SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 1 0 1 0 2.00 Chegg 4 1 0 1 1.67

SurgePays currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 480.36%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $1.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Chegg.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $60.88 million 0.58 -$45.73 million ($2.14) -0.79 Chegg $617.57 million 0.18 -$837.07 million ($0.72) -1.38

This table compares SurgePays and Chegg”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SurgePays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg. Chegg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurgePays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SurgePays has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -83.42% -967.32% -232.66% Chegg -17.14% -9.41% -3.07%

Summary

Chegg beats SurgePays on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc. operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside. The company also provides a skills-based learning platform to learn technical skills comprising AI, coding, data analytics, and cybersecurity, as well as competencies consisting of emotional intelligence, mindset, emerging leadership, and decision making. In addition, it rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers advertising services. The company serves students and companies through direct marketing channels and social media. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.