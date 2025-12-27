Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $85.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Guggenheim cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Baird R W cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 32.01%.The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,775. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 403,724 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,145,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,086 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 255.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 640.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,343 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

