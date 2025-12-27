Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $82.53

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.5294.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.74 and a beta of 1.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 30,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $2,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,952.80. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hoglund sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $5,576,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 147,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,799.55. The trade was a 33.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 672,711 shares of company stock worth $51,836,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,143,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $4,155,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 62.0% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

