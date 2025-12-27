Short Interest in Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Rises By 463.6%

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,321 shares, a growth of 463.6% from the November 30th total of 4,315 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nitto Denko Stock Down 1.2%

OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $23.94 on Friday. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nitto Denko presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over?the?counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan?based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company’s core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company’s product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

