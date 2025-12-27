Short Interest in Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Grows By 442.9%

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,969 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the November 30th total of 7,915 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shiseido to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shiseido presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.37. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading Japanese multinational specializing in cosmetics, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a portfolio of brands that span premium, prestige and mass-market segments. Its core business activities include the development, manufacturing and sale of skincare treatments, decorative cosmetics, hair care and sun protection products.

Shiseido’s brand portfolio encompasses flagship lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, NARS and bareMinerals, alongside regional and heritage labels tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

