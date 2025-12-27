Qiagen Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 8th (NYSE:QGEN)

Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, January 8th. The 19-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 7th.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Qiagen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library?preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

Featured Stories

