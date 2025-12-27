Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $268.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th.

Get Nordson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $243.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $251.47.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.10. Nordson had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $751.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,200. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 640.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.