Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $70.02 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.0156.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EQR stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 312.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 235,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after buying an additional 178,660 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $144,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.