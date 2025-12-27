Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $44.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.8750.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday.

TWST stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 31,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $986,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 738,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,228,154.96. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $313,015.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,484.82. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 119,080 shares of company stock worth $3,797,825 in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 70.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

