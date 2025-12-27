Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) PT at $15.70

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IE stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

