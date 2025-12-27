Brokerages Set Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Target Price at $7.75

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $795.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 449,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $3,075,257.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,149,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,542,997.24. This represents a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,653.06. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,064,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,194. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Birchbrook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 306,547 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 17.8% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,152,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5,289.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high?value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company’s flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world’s richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy’s portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper?zinc?lead?gold?silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

