Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.
Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.
Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.
