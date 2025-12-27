Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining Company Profile

LUNMF opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 536.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.