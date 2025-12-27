B. Riley Cuts WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Price Target to $40.00

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WhiteFiber from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

WhiteFiber Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of WYFI opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62. WhiteFiber has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteFiber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

