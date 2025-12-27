Evolus’ (EOLS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

EOLS has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Evolus from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.87. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 759.04% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.The business had revenue of $68.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Evolus by 988.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

