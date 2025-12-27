Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Up 533.4% in December

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,681 shares, an increase of 533.4% from the November 30th total of 6,738 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GTEC opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.11. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a China-based designer and manufacturer of clean energy solutions specializing in biomass resource utilization. The company develops and produces pellet fuel production lines, biomass boilers, pellet stoves and turnkey systems for sustainable heat and power generation. Its product portfolio also includes industrial?scale pelletizers, dryers, combustion equipment and control systems optimized for agricultural and forestry residues.
Beyond equipment supply, Greenland Technologies provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, along with installation, commissioning and maintenance support for biomass energy facilities.
