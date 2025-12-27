Short Interest in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Expands By 506.6%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,436 shares, an increase of 506.6% from the November 30th total of 2,380 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,465 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,465 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,263,000 after buying an additional 831,613 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA PLDR opened at $37.63 on Friday. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $856.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.